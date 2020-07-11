Puducherry records one death and 72 new cases

One more COVID-19 death took the toll to 17 in the Union Territory on Friday. The death of an 80-year-old woman in Karaikal GH was the second COVID-19 fatality in the enclave.
Of the 72 new cases of COVID-19, 67 were in Puducherry and five in Karaikal. The cases were diagnosed while testing 970 samples, which is also the highest number of tests conducted in a 24-hour span.
Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told reporters that the government was strengthening the infrastructure at the hospitals in anticipation of an increase in cases in the weeks ahead.
“We will expedite process of procuring the equipment, including ventilators for the hospitals by July 20”, he said.
At present, 618 people are undergoing treatment in the UT. There are 561 patients in Puducherry (372 patients at IGMCRI, 116 at Jipmer and 73 in COVID care centres), 35 in Karaikal GH, 20 in Yanam GH, and two in Mahe GH.
The tally in the UT is 17 deaths, 618 active cases, a cumulative total of 1,272 cases with 637 patients discharged.
So far, a total of 23,515 samples have been tested, of which 21,982 samples were negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath