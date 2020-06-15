Tamil Nadu

Puducherry records one death and 18 new cases

A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Beeman Nagar who was on dialysis died at Jipmer on Saturday, taking the tally to four.

Meanwhile, 18 new cases were confirmed in Puducherry. Of them, three patients are in other States — in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai.

With 30 cases emerging in just two days, Puducherry might be seeing a new spike, health officials said.

“The public needs to be vigilant for the next few weeks as the data is showing a spike in fresh cases,” S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health said.

Eight new containment zones are under intense surveillance, he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Puducherry stands at four deaths, 99 active cases, cumulative total of 194 cases and 91 discharged.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 12:41:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/puducherry-records-one-death-and-18-new-cases/article31829204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY