Puducherry records one death, 97 new cases

25 July 2020 00:45 IST

The death toll in Puducherry rose to 35 on Friday with a 75-year-old woman succumbing to acute illness at Jipmer. The woman from Villianur was admitted to Jipmer on July 22 with respiratory complications, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health said. The Union Territory also saw 97 new cases while 83 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. The new cases were confirmed while testing 647 samples indicating a positivity rate of 14.9 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.4 per cent. The tally stood at 35 deaths, 996 active cases, a cumulative total of 2,514 cases and 1,483 patients discharged.

