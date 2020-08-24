Puducherry records 8 deaths and 412 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

24 August 2020 00:04 IST

Puducherry recorded eight more COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 159 even while the cumulative tally of cases crossed the 10,500 mark with 412 admissions on Sunday.

All deaths were recorded in Puducherry. The patients, including a 55-year-old woman, were in the age bracket of 35-76 years. The number of deaths in Puducherry stood at 135.

The new cases were detected during the testing of 1,282 samples. The active cases aggregated to 3,706, including 2,097 patients in home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

The tally stood at 159 deaths, 3,706 active cases, a cumulative total of 10,522 cases with 6,657 patients discharged.

So far, the health department has tested 63,590 samples of which results of 51,422 have returned negative.