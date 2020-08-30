Tamil Nadu

Puducherry PCC chief tests positive

President of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee A.V. Subramanian tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

As per the advice of doctors, Mr. Subramanian has been put under home quarantine. He is asymptomatic, said an official with the Health Department.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2020 12:51:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/puducherry-pcc-chief-tests-positive/article32477035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story