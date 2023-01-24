ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry man arrested for robbery attempt at YouTuber’s house in Coimbatore

January 24, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The 25-year-old man from Puducherry trespassed into the house of Suhail at Pichanur near Coimbatore on January 21, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Screengrab of the YouTube video in which Suhail and his wife give a virtual tour of their new house | Photo Credit: YouTube / @SUHAILVLOGGER

The K.G. Chavadi police have arrested a man on charges of trespassing into the house of a YouTuber and attempting to rob him of his valuables at knife point. The arrested has been identified as D. Anuraman (25) a native of Puducherry.

According to the police, the accused trespassed into the house of Suhail at Pichanur near Coimbatore on Saturday.

The accused took Mr. Suhail’s friend Hari, who was on the premises of the house, at knife point and forced him to knock on the door. The accused entered the house as Mr. Suhail opened the door.

The intruder then threatened Mr. Suhail with the knife. However, Mr. Suhail and Mr. Hari managed to overpower the trespasser. Meanwhile, Mr. Suhail’s wife contacted the police control room and a policeman from the K.G. Chavadi station came to the house.

The police questioned the accused and identified him as Anuramna of Puducherry. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. 

