Puducherry looking to become a powerhouse in IT: Minister

August 31, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry is exploring opportunities to become a new powerhouse of Information Technology, Minister K. Lakshminarayanan has said.

Tourism is the backbone for Puducherry, with nearly 2 million tourists visiting despite the population only being 1.4 million, the IT Minister said at the Federation of Indian Chambers and Industry (FICCI) Bionic Enabled Future Innovation Reskilling Startup Transformation 2023 Summit in Chennai on Wednesday. Roughly, there are 80,000 engineers and around 8,000 pass out every year from about 30 colleges in Puducherry.

Many talented students leave the Union Territory for jobs, and this would become a social issue. To overcome this, more entrepreneurs are needed, he said at the Federation of Indian Chambers and Industry (FICCI) Bionic Enabled Future Innovation Reskilling Startup Transformation 2023 Summit in Chennai on Wednesday. The government is encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs, he added.

D. Manikandan, IT Secretary, Puducherry, said policies would be devised to retain investors and talents.

