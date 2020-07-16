Puducherry, Karaikal record 91.32% pass in Plus Two

Students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions have continued the streak of good performance in the higher secondary examinations, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

The overall pass percentage in Puducherry and Karaikal regions dropped by 1.62 % when compared with that of last year.

According to a release from the Directorate of School Education, of the 14,571 students who appeared for the examinations, 13,306 cleared it, accounting for an overall pass percentage of 91.32 as against 92.94 last year.

Students in Puducherry achieved a pass percentage of 92.26 as against 93.8 last year. Class XII students in Karaikal secured a pass percentage of 86.21 against 88.16 last year.

A total of 14,571 students (6,792 boys and 7,779 girls) appeared for the Plus Two exams from the two regions. As usual girls fared better than boys.

Girls secured a pass percentage of 93.77 as against 98.99 last year while it was 88.52 against 94.85 in 2018-19 for boys.

The pass percentage of students in government schools touched 81.97 as against 95.61 last year.

Out of 2,547 boys who appeared for the exam, 1,875 passed which accounted for 73.62% while 3,175 girls out of 3,614 emerged successful accounting for 87.85%.

In Puducherry, government schools secured 82.19 % while it was 81.23 in Karaikal.