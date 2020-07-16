Puducherry, Karaikal record 91.32% pass in Plus Two

Students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions have continued the streak of good performance in the higher secondary examinations, the results of which were announced on Thursday.
The overall pass percentage in Puducherry and Karaikal regions dropped by 1.62 % when compared with that of last year.
According to a release from the Directorate of School Education, of the 14,571 students who appeared for the examinations, 13,306 cleared it, accounting for an overall pass percentage of 91.32 as against 92.94 last year.
Students in Puducherry achieved a pass percentage of 92.26 as against 93.8 last year. Class XII students in Karaikal secured a pass percentage of 86.21 against 88.16 last year.
A total of 14,571 students (6,792 boys and 7,779 girls) appeared for the Plus Two exams from the two regions. As usual girls fared better than boys.
Girls secured a pass percentage of 93.77 as against 98.99 last year while it was 88.52 against 94.85 in 2018-19 for boys.
The pass percentage of students in government schools touched 81.97 as against 95.61 last year.
Out of 2,547 boys who appeared for the exam, 1,875 passed which accounted for 73.62% while 3,175 girls out of 3,614 emerged successful accounting for 87.85%.
In Puducherry, government schools secured 82.19 % while it was 81.23 in Karaikal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath