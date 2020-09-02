Puducherry govt. modifies order on movement

Puducherry

02 September 2020 22:29 IST

The government has issued a modified order relating to inter-district or intra-district movement relating to the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

T. Arun, Revenue Secretary, said while the original order was issued to re-open more activities in a calibrated manner, in areas outside the containment zones, provisions authorising free movement within the U.T. was being included owing to the requests / queries raised by various quarters.

According to the modified order, in Puducherry and Karaikal region, all shops, establishments, and private offices shall function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. only. Hotels (including dining in) shall function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and take-aways allowed up to 9 p.m. Liquor shops shall open as per licensing conditions and close by 8 p.m. Medical shops and milk booth would remain without any restriction.

There shall be no movement of individuals in vehicles, bus, taxi, auto between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except on emergency / permitted purpose. Beach road shall remain open from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“There shall be no restriction on Inter district (i.e Puducherry-Karaikal, Puducherry-Mahe, Puducherry-Yanam etc) and Intra-District movement of Government / Private buses”, the order stated.