Puducherry Code Volume-V released

PUDUCHERRY

08 August 2020 00:15 IST

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday released the first edition of Puducherry Code Volume-V containing details of laws enacted from 2017 to 2020.

The Chief Minister handed over the first copy to Chief Judge P. Dhanabal at a function at the Legislative Assembly.

A government release here said the first edition would provide details of Puducherry Goods and Services Act, 2017, the Puducherry Loading and Unloading (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 2017 and the Puducherry Technological University Act, 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides details of the legislations, the book would provide the Statement of Objects and Reasons for the Acts. The first edition of the book, priced at ₹300, would be available at the Government Press.

The contents of the Code would be uploaded on Law Department’s website www.law.py.gov.in.