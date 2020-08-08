Puducherry Code Volume-V released

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday released the first edition of Puducherry Code Volume-V containing details of laws enacted from 2017 to 2020.
The Chief Minister handed over the first copy to Chief Judge P. Dhanabal at a function at the Legislative Assembly.
A government release here said the first edition would provide details of Puducherry Goods and Services Act, 2017, the Puducherry Loading and Unloading (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 2017 and the Puducherry Technological University Act, 2019.
Besides details of the legislations, the book would provide the Statement of Objects and Reasons for the Acts. The first edition of the book, priced at ₹300, would be available at the Government Press.
The contents of the Code would be uploaded on Law Department’s website www.law.py.gov.in.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath