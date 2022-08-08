Puducherry CM leaves for Delhi, before Budget on Wednesday 

He is likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He is likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In a sudden development, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy left for New Delhi on Monday evening. Sources in the government said he is likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday noon. He may also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The visit to Delhi gains importance as it is his first since the AINRC-BJP government assumed office last year, and also comes ahead of the Budget session of the Assembly, starting Wednesday. The government still awaits Central clearance for presenting the annual Budget though the Puducherry Planning Board had sent to MHA the draft of the annual plan for ₹11,000 crore last month itself. As the Budget has not yet received the approval, the government has only fixed the customary address of the Lt. Governor on Wednesday of the Budget session. “Now, we are hopeful of fixing the date of presenting the Budget on the first day after convening the Business Advisory Committee, “ said a ruling party member.