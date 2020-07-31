Puducherry Cabinet meeting today

PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Cabinet will meet on Friday to frame COVID-19 norms in line with the Central guidelines for Unlock 3.0 through August, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said the framework of relaxations would seek to balance public health and economic revival. Discussions would also factor in the surge of COVID-19 in neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu and that State’s extension of lockdown through August.

The Chief Minister, who along with MOHF Shahjahan, Industries Minister, held a meeting with trade bodies and industry representatives, issued instructions to shops and factories to function in compliance with essential sanitising facilities, social distancing and PPE norms.

The health infrastructure and manpower is being augmented in view of health department projections that COVID-19 cases could increase to about 6,000 cases in the next month, he said.

He reiterated his appeal for Central assistance to help tide over the situation.