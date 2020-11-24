Watch | T.N. and Puducherry prepare for cyclone Nivar

24 November 2020 18:38 IST

Extremely heavy rain is expected in a couple of places in the delta region and the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. This is due to 'Nivar', the first cyclonic storm of this year’s northeast monsoon.

The IMD on November 24 predicted that Nivar could make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal district. The storm is expected to fell standing crop, trees and blow away thatched rooftops.

It will increase rainfall in south peninsular India particularly over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 24 to November 26.

Rains over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana are expected to continue until November 27.

Six NDRF teams have been shifted from Arakkonam to Cuddalore, while two teams will be stationed in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government has suspended bus services in seven districts from 1 p.m. on November 24, till further orders.The districts are: Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that the Department had stopped issuing tokens and diesel to fishermen from November 21.

All those who had left for fishing before that date were asked to return ashore through VHF and satellite phones.