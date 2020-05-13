Puducherry amends labour laws to allow for 12 hours work

The Puducherry Labour Department has temporarily extended working hours to 12 hours in a bid to boost efficiency of industries reopening with reduced workforce following gradual lifting of lockdown regulations.

A notification from the department said that the work hours have been revised from eight to 12 hours for a period of three months.

The Puducherry unit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has welcomed the measure contending that it would improve operational efficiency of industrial units in a scenario of labour shortage.

M. Sankaranarayanan, CII chairman in Puducherry, said the amendment would improve productivity in the manufacturing sector and also ensure supply of essential goods and services to various parts of the country.

The Labour Department notification is in line with the CII representation submitted to the State government earlier. With the large presence of MSMEs, this initiative would also help in strengthening the vendor supply chain of products manufactured in the region, he felt.

The CII urged the industries to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Central and the UT governments on maintaining physical distancing, sanitisation and other safety and precautionary measures.