‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme helping girls pursue higher education: T.N. govt.

February 04, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Poorna from Thanjavur district is now pursuing higher education in Government Arts College at Kumbakonam, thanks to the ‘Pudhumai Penn Scheme’, launched by the Tamil Nadu government.

Daughter of farm workers Panneerselvam and Kamatchi, Poorna completed her Plus Two from Government Higher Secondary School at Patteeswaram. The family lives in a hut at Ranganathapuram village located on the banks of a river.

“After completing her schooling, she is pursuing B.Sc. Mathematics in Government Arts College at Kumbakonam which is 10 km away. She is going from Patteswaram by bus,” an official release said.

She is among the beneficiaries who is receiving a sum of ₹1,000 a month under the ‘Pudhumai Penn Scheme’. The scheme was launched in 2022 by Chief Minister tM.K. Stalin to provide financial benefits to girl students for pursuing higher education.

ADVERTISEMENT

It envisages empowerment of girls, especially those who have studied Class VI to XII in government schools. It provides an incentive of ₹1,000 a month to the beneficiaries. The amount credited directly to their bank account enables girl children to pursue higher education without incurring additional expenses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.