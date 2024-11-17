‘Pudhumai Penn scheme has led to increase in college enrolment’

A preliminary assessment of the Pudhumai Penn scheme, carried out by the State Planning Commission (SPC), has revealed that 13,681 additional students benefited from the initiative and joined colleges and institutions offering diploma courses in 2022 and 2023, representing a percentage increase of 6.9.

Among them, 38.6% were from the Scheduled Castes (SC), 34.4% from the Most Backward Classes (MBC), and 24.8%, from the Backward Classes (BC). The assessment pointed out that Salem had the highest college enrolment at 8.9%, followed by Chennai at 5.8%; Dharmapuri 5.5%; Tiruvannamalai 5.2%; Namakkal 4.8%; and Cuddalore at 4.1%.

The Tamil Nadu government launched the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme, also known as the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, to enhance the enrolment of girls from government schools in higher educational institutions. Under the initiative, a financial aid of ₹1,000 a month is provided to girls who have studied in government schools from Classes VI-XII until they complete their undergraduate, diploma, ITI, or any other recognised course. The incentive is disbursed directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The number of beneficiaries at the end of 2023 was 2,30,820. Salem district had the highest number of students who benefited, accounting for 17,032 (7.38%) students. Namakkal followed with 13,312 (5.77%); Dharmapuri with 11,915 (5.16%); Chennai 11,468 (4.97%); Tiruvannamalai 11,146 (4.83%); and Coimbatore 10,777 (4.67%).

Students from the MBC households accounted for the highest beneficiaries at 84,806 (36.7%), followed by those in the BC households at 70,598 (30.6%); SC households 70,546 (30.6%); Scheduled Tribes 3,025 (1.3%); and OC 1,642 (0.7%). Social category was not disclosed for 170 (0.1%) students. The assessment data showed that around 7,110 beneficiaries were studying at institutions having National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.

A considerable share of the respondents in the survey were from rural areas in districts such as Erode, Tiruvallur, Tenkasi, Villupuram, and Sivganga. Since some of the districts surveyed have relatively higher teenage pregnancies, the scheme is likely to play a role in increasing the age of marriage, the SPC said.

The SPC has also studied how students utilise the aid, and found that beneficiaries primarily use it to cover college and transport expenses, among others. In several instances, girls were enrolling in paid courses that can help them acquire the required skill sets that were in demand in the job market.

Girls from rural areas had benefited more from this scheme than those in urban areas.

Nearly 150 students, who were a part of the assessment, were from households with either a single parent or no parent. The SPC is preparing a full-fledged report on the assessment, which will be handed over to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

