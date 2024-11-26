Publishers from 80 countries seek fellowship in Chennai International Book Fair

Three years since its launch, the Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) has drawn the attention of book publishers from across the globe, and has received 225 applications for fellowship from 80 countries.

‘‘The fellowship would be offered to buyers and sellers who purchase the copyright to Tamil books and publish them in the languages of their respective countries. They would come under the category of ‘taking Tamil to the world’. The category of sellers covers those who translate books into Tamil,’’ said T. Sankara Saravanan, Joint Director, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

Literary agents who popularise the brand CIBF would also be awarded the fellowship. Those who hold key positions in the International Publishers Association are eligible for the fellowship.

‘‘With the support of the government and the Chief Minister, we are able to get an overwhelming response from publishers. In the first year, there were representatives from 24 countries, and in the second year, the figure increased to 40. Earlier, we had doubts whether we would be able to attract publishers. Now, we have reached a level where we choose the publishers. We would offer fellowships to 50 countries this year, and it shows our growth,’’ Mr. Saravanan said.

The fellowship would include accommodation, free stall, and travel allowance. Some publish modern literature, while others publish classics or non-fiction, and their demands also vary. The event would feature internationally renowned speakers on modern trends in publishing including AI publishing, ebooks and audio books, he said. ‘‘We would also invite members of Publishers without Borders (PwB). The organisers of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair, to be held in Italy, would participate as guests of honour,’’ he added.

The book fair would have a ‘rights table’ where the rights to books could be exchanged, a grants committee to offer grants to various publishers, and sessions on international book publishing.

When asked how the fellows would be selected, Mr. Saravanan said various factors would be taken into account, including the market for Tamil books translated into other languages, and the publishers whose books are in demand in Tamil. The fellowships would be finalised on the basis of government-level discussion.

An authors’ meet and a publishers’ meet for Tamil authors and publishers to explain the significance of CIBF 2025 would be conducted soon.

