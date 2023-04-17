Publish ‘White Paper’ on 3.5% reservation for Muslims: Anbumani

April 17, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said the State government must publish a ‘White Paper’ on whether the 3.5% reservation for Muslims in government jobs and higher education has helped the community and the steps needed to further help the community.

At an Iftar event organised by the PMK in Chennai, he was urged by office bearers of various Muslim organisations to not have any truck with ‘religious forces’. To this, he said, the PMK’s ideology of standing with the minority and oppressed communities in the society will never be compromised.

“PMK will not backtrack from its ideology of standing with the Muslim community and other oppressed communities. The political alliances are a different thing. In future, you are going to see how our politics is going to evolve,” he contended.

According to him, Tamil Nadu needs to remain a peaceful State and none must cause trouble. “PMK will take decisions to ensure that. Our intention is development,” he said. Dr. Anbumani felt it was time for a “change of guard” in the State and there was a need for newer ideas. “The only party that supports liquor prohibition in the State, which is also one of the basic tenets of Islam, is PMK,” he claimed.