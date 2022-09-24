Publish Chennai Climate Action Plan in Tamil, says Anbumani

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 22:33 IST

Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged that the draft of the Chennai Climate Action Plan should be published in Tamil and more time should be given for the public to offer their comments.

In a statement, he pointed out that comments had been sought till September 26. “Without releasing the draft in Tamil, seeking comments in a short time frame is not justifiable. Two months' time should be given for comments from the publication of the document in Tamil,” Mr. Anbumani urged.

He also pointed out there were flaws in the draft and it needed a relook.

