HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Publicise the list of places for immersing Vinayaka idols: NGT

September 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the district authorities to notify places for immersion of Vinayaka idols in each locality across the State to avoid pollution of waterbodies.

A petition, filed by Samalapuram Pallapalayam Perikulam Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam from Tiruppur, alleged that idols made of Plaster of Paris were being sold and immersion of these idols in lakes would severely pollute the waterbodies.

Noting that it would be an arduous task for the local administration to clean the waterbodies [after the immersion], the petitioner sought a direction for prohibiting immersion of idols in the Samalapuram lake during Vinayaka Chaturthi or any other festival.

The guidelines, issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on September 4, said idols made of natural, eco-friendly materials, such as traditional virtuous clay and mud, shall only be immersed in waterbodies notified by the district authorities.

Referring to the guidelines, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Kolarpati, said the district administration should identify places for immersion of idols and publicise the list on or before September 11. “The local authorities are also directed to ensure that no idols are immersed in any of the waterbodies other than the ones notified. If there are any violations, it is open to the local authority to penalise them under the ‘Polluter Pays’ principle,” the Bench said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.