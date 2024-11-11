ADVERTISEMENT

Public Undertakings Committee to visit Cuddalore on November 13

Updated - November 11, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Undertakings Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly led by its chairman A.P. Nandakumar will visit Cuddalore district on November 13, Wednesday, and review the progress of various developmental works.

According to a press release, the committee members will review the implementation of various government schemes. They will also review the functioning of various government undertakings, including the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The panel members will also participate in a review meeting at the Cuddalore Collectorate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US