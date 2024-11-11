 />
Public Undertakings Committee to visit Cuddalore on November 13

Updated - November 11, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Undertakings Committee of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly led by its chairman A.P. Nandakumar will visit Cuddalore district on November 13, Wednesday, and review the progress of various developmental works.

According to a press release, the committee members will review the implementation of various government schemes. They will also review the functioning of various government undertakings, including the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The panel members will also participate in a review meeting at the Cuddalore Collectorate.


