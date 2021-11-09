Public transport functions in city, but with reduced services

Officials cite rain, holiday announcement

Despite the downpour affecting several parts of the city, public transport, including buses, suburban trains and the metro, functioned with minimum services.

With not many people venturing out, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) operated fewer vehicles than normal.

A senior MTC official said that normally, 3,200 buses would be operated in three shifts during weekdays. But due to heavy rain and the announcement of a holiday for schools and colleges, only 2,500 were operated.

Similarly, the Chennai division of the Southern Railway began operating trains on the weekday timetable. But due to incessant rain, the services were reduced in the evening.

With heavy rain predicted throughout the week, trains would be operated taking into consideration the flood situation in the morning, a senior Railway official said.

Regarding long-distance trains from MGR Central and Egmore stations, the official said only a few trains were rescheduled due to the late arrival of pairing trains, but no services were cancelled.

Tracking wind speed

The Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) continued to operate services without disruption. But since the government announced a holiday, the frequency was reduced. There was a train every 10 minutes on Monday.

CMRL said it had taken measures to prevent flooding of underground stations, and had tracked wind speed in the elevated stations using anemometers.

At the airport, flights were operated as usual without any cancellations or delays in departures or arrivals.