Public stage road roko as teacher hits girl student

Irked by a schoolteacher in Ariyalur district allegedly hitting a girl student, a group of people staged a road roko on Monday.

The schoolteacher, S. Meganathan (45), working at Panchayat Union Elementary School in Pottakollai village in Ariyalur district, allegedly hit a third standard student with a stick, said police sources.

Angered by the teacher’s act, the girl’s parents, along with a few others, went to the school, where the teacher is said to have created a problem with them.

Finally, the girl’s parents, accompanied by the others, blocked Chidambaram– Tiruchi National Highway for about 30 minutes.

On information, District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Ananthanarayanan and police officials went to the spot and held talks with the protesters.

The protesters dispersed after the DEEO assured them that he would inquire into the issue and initiate necessary action against Meganathan.