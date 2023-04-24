HamberMenu
Public speaking skills competition for T.N. Youth Congress members to be held

Young speakers from the wing will be identified from various districts across Tamil Nadu

April 24, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Youth Congress, a wing of the Congress party, will organise ‘Young India Ke Bol’, a platform to identify those good at public speaking and develop the skill in them.

Tamil Nadu Youth Congress president Lenin Prasath on Monday said that young speakers from the wing will be identified from various districts across Tamil Nadu.

“Good speakers at the district levels will be selected and they will compete for honours at the State level. Around 10 people will be identified who will take part in a competition at the national level,” said Mr. Prasath. May 10 will be last date for registration and State level speakers will be identified by May 20.

Mr. Prasad said the candidates would be expected to speak on generic topics and also on specific topic related to current political climate. “Topics can range from importance of women empowerment in India, Dalit rights to present day status of youth unemployment and economic woes of Modi government,” he said.

