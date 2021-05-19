Public should adhere to lockdown norms, says Salem Collector

S. Karmegam took charge as District Collector on Wednesday

Newly-appointed District Collector for Salem S. Karmegam assumed charge on Wednesday and appealed to the public to completely adhere to COVID-19 lockdown norms.

Mr. Karmegam told press-persons that the lockdown is not for law and order purposes but for the protection of people from the pandemic. For the next few weeks, people should remain within their homes and adhere to lockdown norms so that we could come out of this pandemic soon, he said.

Mr .Karmegam acknowledged the crucial role of healthcare workers who have been working dedicatedly during this pandemic. The district administration and all stakeholders would stand by them. Through the government’s efforts, the positivity rate in the district would begin to reduce in next few weeks, he hoped.

Mr. Karmegam also appreciated the work by frontline workers here.