Public sector employees finding it difficult to get NLC OBC certificates in Tamil Nadu

April 07, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Other Backward Classes employees of Government of India’s Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), who are domiciles of Tamil Nadu, are finding it difficult to get non-creamy layer OBC certificates from revenue officials here, reportedly due to the ambiguity created by an order issued by the State government in 2021.

According to DMK MLA N. Ezhilan, who raised the issue in the Assembly this week, the order had resulted in these PSU employees being classified as creamy layer of the OBCs, irrespective of their cadre. For instance, even a fitter in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) or a pump operator in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) working for lower salary are treated as creamy layer.

Consequently, the children of these employees were unable to avail the 27% reservation provided to the non-creamy layer of OBCs in employment and education in GoI institutions.

The order concerned was a clarification issued by Tamil Nadu’s Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minority Welfare department and later circulated to the revenue officials in-charge of issuing OBC certificates.

It intended to clarify that certain categories of persons are considered by default to be part of the creamy layer as per GoI’s norms, irrespective of whether their income exceeded the limit of ₹8 lakh per annum or not. Some of these categories were those holding Constitutional posts, those in Group A service in the Union government and those belonging to the professional class like doctors.

The problem was in the inclusion of PSU employees. While GoI had clarified in 2017 that only those in the executive category in PSUs would be treated as creamy layer, the Tamil Nadu government’s 2021 order mentioned PSU employees in general without differentiating them as executives and others.

Dr. Ezhilan had appealed to the Revenue department to rectify this ambiguity. K. Danasekar, secretary general, National Confederation of OBC Employees’ Welfare Associations, said that Tahsildars were rejecting applications straightaway, citing this order. “Some employees are able to convince them, citing GoI’s orders. But many are not able to,” he said.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran said in the Assembly that the government would soon look into the issue and take suitable action.

