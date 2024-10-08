ADVERTISEMENT

Public opinion will be considered before effecting merger of panchayats with urban local bodies in Kallakurichi: Collector

Published - October 08, 2024 12:00 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration will take a decision on the possibility of merging village panchayats with urban local bodies in Kallakurichi district only after considering public opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Collector M.S. Prasanth, the administration had issued a notification on the possibility of merging Thenkeeranur, Neelamangalam, Ka. Mamanandal, Madur, Peruvangur, Siruvangur, V. Palayam, and Veeracholapuram panchayats with Kallakurichi municipality; Pandur, R.R. Kuppam, Edaikal, Nagar Mannarkudi, Sengurichi, Kattunemili, Moolasamudiram panchayats with Ulundurpet municipality, and D. Keeranur and Deviagaram panchayats with Tirukkoyilur municipality.

However, residents of several Panchayats have opposed the proposed merger and resorted to road roko and demonstrations against the move.

The residents’ views will be heard before effecting any merger. Laws with regard to rural and urban local bodies have laid down procedures in this regard, and the authorities will follow them. The administration will take a decision only after ascertaining the comments and objections from the people. Hence, residents should refrain from road roko or protests over the proposed merger of Panchayats, the Collector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US