Public opinion will be considered before effecting merger of panchayats with urban local bodies in Kallakurichi: Collector

The district administration will take a decision on the possibility of merging village panchayats with urban local bodies in Kallakurichi district only after considering public opinion.

According to Collector M.S. Prasanth, the administration had issued a notification on the possibility of merging Thenkeeranur, Neelamangalam, Ka. Mamanandal, Madur, Peruvangur, Siruvangur, V. Palayam, and Veeracholapuram panchayats with Kallakurichi municipality; Pandur, R.R. Kuppam, Edaikal, Nagar Mannarkudi, Sengurichi, Kattunemili, Moolasamudiram panchayats with Ulundurpet municipality, and D. Keeranur and Deviagaram panchayats with Tirukkoyilur municipality.

However, residents of several Panchayats have opposed the proposed merger and resorted to road roko and demonstrations against the move.

The residents’ views will be heard before effecting any merger. Laws with regard to rural and urban local bodies have laid down procedures in this regard, and the authorities will follow them. The administration will take a decision only after ascertaining the comments and objections from the people. Hence, residents should refrain from road roko or protests over the proposed merger of Panchayats, the Collector said.