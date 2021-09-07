Tamil Nadu

Public meet on expanding Cuddalore Municipality

The district administration will hold a public hearing on the upgradation of the Cuddalore Municipality to a municipal corporation at the Collectorate on September 7.

According to a release, the State government had announced the plan to expand the municipality by annexing 22 panchayats.

As a follow-up to the announcement, the administration will hold a public hearing at the Collectorate at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Residents of the 22 panchayats may attend the hearing or submit their suggestions on the proposal in writing to the Collector.


