Public libraries to open from September 1

There is good news for book lovers and those passionate about reading!
The State government on Thursday granted permission for opening lending, reference and own book reading sections of public libraries (except part-time) from September 1 for certain activities. It also approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard.
Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 15 years shall not be allowed to use the library.
According to a G.O. issued in this regard, the three sections alone shall be permitted to function in Connemara Public Library, Anna Centenary Library and district central libraries.
In branch and village libraries, the lending section alone shall be permitted to function.
“All libraries except branch libraries and village libraries shall function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all working days,” the G.O. stated. Branch and village libraries would function in their usual working hours, said a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K.Shanmugam.
Follow norms
The wearing of face masks would be compulsory and physical distancing norms were to be followed. Thermal screening of all readers and staff, including contractual staff, shall be done on their arrival, it said.
“Those with temperature above 37.2 degree Celsius may be restricted from entering the library,” it said. The detailed SOP is available on The Hindu website at http://bit.ly/TNGOforLibraries
