Public holiday on September 17 for Milad-un-Nabi

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday declared a public holiday on September 17 on account of Milad-un-Nabi instead of September 16. The public holiday was declared under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

The public holiday declared on September 17 would be applicable to all State government undertakings / corporations / boards, etc., a government order (G.O.) issued by Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam said.

A G.O. issued on November 9, 2023 originally announced a public holiday on September 16 on account of Milad-un-Nabi. However, the State government revised its decision based on a communication from the Chief Kazi to the Tamil Nadu government sent earlier this month.

It stated that the moon was not sighted on September 4 this year and that the Milad-un-Nabi would be celebrated on September 17.

