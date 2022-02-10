In view of the ordinary elections for urban local bodies scheduled for February 19, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on that day in areas where the elections would be held under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
Public holiday on February 19
February 10, 2022 01:20 IST
