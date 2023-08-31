HamberMenu
Public holiday for Vinayakar Chathurthi in Tamil Nadu on Sept. 18

As per reports of various temple heads, the festival would be celebrated on September 18 instead of September 17

August 31, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The public holiday shall also apply to all State government undertakings/Corporations/Boards etc.

The Tamil Nadu government has changed the public holiday for Vinayakar Chathurthi under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 from September 17 (Sunday) to September 18 (Monday).

According to a G.O., the State government’s decision followed a communication from the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments that as per reports of various temple heads, Vinayakar Chathurthi would be celebrated on September 18 instead of September 17.

The public holiday shall also apply to all State government undertakings/Corporations/Boards etc, stated the G.O. issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena. The notification would also be published in an extra-ordinary gazette of the State government.

