Public holiday for civic polls

CHENNAI

29 September 2021 04:01 IST

The State government has declared a public holiday in rural local bodies in 9 districts where ordinary elections are scheduled to be held on October 6 and 9. Ordinary elections are scheduled in Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Villupuram districts.

The government also declared a public holiday in local bodies in 28 districts where casual elections will be held on October 9.

