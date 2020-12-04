Tamil Nadu

Public holiday declared in six Tamil Nadu districts today

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a public holiday on December 4 in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi districts, as part of precautionary measures being taken in view of Cyclone Burevi, which has weakened into a deep depression.

“The general public in these districts is advised not to step out for those other than essential activities,” an official release said. Government offices in these districts would function on one of the Saturdays in January, to compensate for the working day on December 4.

