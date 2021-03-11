Tamil Nadu

Public hearing cancelled

A public hearing for the proposed eight-lane Bangalore-Chennai Expressway project phase–III in Ranipet district, which was scheduled for March 13 in Ranipet, has been cancelled due to enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The hearing was to be organised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), under the chairmanship of the Collector at the Panchayat Union Elementary School, Banavaram, Kavaripakkam Taluk, Ranipet. The date of the public hearing will be intimated later.

