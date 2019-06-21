Public hearing at Kudankulam postponed

A public hearing for setting up an ‘Away from Reactor’ (AFR) facility for Kudankulam nuclear power plants (KKNPP), scheduled for July 10, has been postponed.
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) issued a press release on Thursday evening postponing the public hearing.
Opposition parties, excluding the Congress, planned to hold a demonstration in Tirunelveli on June 25 against the AFR.
The facility was initially supposed to have been set up by 2018, five years after the Supreme Court granted the NPCIL time to set up the important facility.
But the NPCIL approached the Supreme Court last February, seeking more time to build the AFR. It said it had no previous experience with long-term storage requirements of high burn-up Russian-type pressurised water reactor fuel.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor