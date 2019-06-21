Public hearing at Kudankulam postponed

A public hearing for setting up an ‘Away from Reactor’ (AFR) facility for Kudankulam nuclear power plants (KKNPP), scheduled for July 10, has been postponed.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) issued a press release on Thursday evening postponing the public hearing.

Opposition parties, excluding the Congress, planned to hold a demonstration in Tirunelveli on June 25 against the AFR.

The facility was initially supposed to have been set up by 2018, five years after the Supreme Court granted the NPCIL time to set up the important facility.

But the NPCIL approached the Supreme Court last February, seeking more time to build the AFR. It said it had no previous experience with long-term storage requirements of high burn-up Russian-type pressurised water reactor fuel.