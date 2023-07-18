ADVERTISEMENT

Public handover 700 parakeets in Madurai; likely to be set free soon, say forest officials

July 18, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - MADURAI

Caging and trading parakeets is illegal in India. The Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau had launched a 12-day free parakeet campaign and created awareness among the public to come forward and surrender the birds.

The Hindu Bureau

The parakeets surrendered by the people of Madurai city have been now housed in larger aviaries for acclimatisation | Photo Credit: Twitter / @supriyasahuias

About 700 parakeets have been voluntarily surrendered by the public to the forest officials in Madurai.

Forest officials said on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 that the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau had launched a 12-day ‘Free parakeet’ campaign and created awareness among the public to come forward and surrender the birds.

During a surprise search held by the Forest Department officials at Sellur in Madurai city, Indian ringneck parrots that were being raised in houses in cages were seized on July 6, 2023 | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Caging and trading parakeets is illegal in India and the appeals to surrender had fetched desired results. Apart from Madurai, public had also surrendered parakeets in Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and among other southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The officials were getting specific information about the presence of parakeets from neighbours following which they visited the dwellings. After explaining the legal consequences, the officials received the birds. From pockets like Sellur in Madurai city and other locations, the public handed over the parakeets, they added.

The officials had roped in NGOs in the districts to feed the birds. Student volunteers too have joined in to take care of the birds, which are presently housed in larger aviaries. As and when they get acclimatised, they would be set free soon, forest officials said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary (Environment Climate Change and Forests) Supriya Sahu expressed satisfaction over the campaign conducted by the department officials and thanked the people of Madurai for voluntary surrendering the birds. “Can’t wait to see them fly free...” she added.

