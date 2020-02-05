Public exams for classes V and VIII withdrawn in the interest of students, says Minister

The State Government’s move to withdraw its decision to conduct board exams for classes V and VIII was taken in the interest of the students and not due to protests by Opposition parties, said K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, he said that no protest was organised at any place by Opposition parties against the public examinations for these two classes in the State. “Did DMK, Congress or the Pattali Makkal Katchi stage protests”, he questioned and added that the decision was withdrawn only to motivate students. He said that students would be provided with additional training without stress, and a decision to conduct public examinations would be taken up later. He said the examination fees collected by teachers in private schools should be returned to the students as it is their duty to do so.

Asked about CBSE schools not reserving 25% seats for economically weaker section as per Right to Education Act, the minister said that action will be taken against such schools and added that based on complaints, explanations have been sought from a few schools. The Minister said that it is the democratic duty of all schools to follow the reservation as per the Act and added that a circular has already been sent to all schools in this regard.

To a question as to why coaching classes are yet to begin for NEET, Mr. Sengottaiyan said students are being trained at 413 centres in the State. “ A few wanted the State to be exempted from NEET while a few others question why training for NEET is not provided properly”, he said and added that NEET was introduced by the Congress-led Central government in which DMK is an alliance.