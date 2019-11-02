‘Public exams for class 5 and 8 a violence against children’

Tamil Nadu government’s decision to conduct public examination for class 5 and class 8 is an act of violence against the children and would result in significant rise in dropout rates, the Movement to Save School Education (MSSE) said.

In a statement issued on Friday, its president V. Vasanthi Devi and general secretary J. Krishnamurthy said those worst-affected because of this decision would be children hailing from marginalised backgrounds including those belonging to Schedules Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities.

Referring to the recent visit of Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan to Finland to understand the best practices followed in the country, MSSE highlighted that Finland and other developed countries that were doing well in education do not have the practice of such examinations for young children.

“The failure of a child to acquire necessary learning is viewed as the failure of the teacher and school in these countries,” the statement said. It condemned the Tamil Nadu government for imposing an examination on children without addressing the problems plaguing the school education system, including lack of teachers and involving teachers for official work instead of teaching.

Stating that the public examinations would put children under enormous pressure, the movement appealed to everyone believing in education, social justice and eradication of caste must voice their opposition against it.