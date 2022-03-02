Public exams for class 12 from May 5, results on June 23, says TN School Education Minister

TN School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi | Photo Credit: MURALITHARAN A

March 02, 2022 11:55 IST

Class 10 students will have their public exams from May 6 and those in class 11, from May 9, the Minister said; board exams were not held for the past two years due to the pandemic

Class 12 students in State board schools in Tamil Nadu will begin their exams on May 5, Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, announced on Wednesday.

Unveiling the exam schedule, the Minister said that the public exams for class 12 students will take place from May 5 till May 28. The Class 11 public exams will be held from May 9 to May 31. The public exams will be held for class 10 students from May 6 to May 30. The practical exams for classes 10, 11 and 12 will begin from April 25.

Advertising

Advertising

Public exams were not held for the past two years. owing to the pandemic.

“Tentatively, the public exams results for class 12 students will be announced June 23 . Class 10 students will get their results on June 17 and class 11 students on July 7. The results may either be announced earlier or slightly later than these dates,” Mr. Anbil Mahesh said.

Nearly 9 lakh students will take up the Class 10 exams, 8.49 lakh students will take up the class 11 exams and 8.36 lakh students will take up the class 12 exams.

For students of classes 6 to 9 in government, aided, and matriculation schools following the state common board syllabus, final exams will be held from May 5 to May 13. The last working day for the 2021-22 academic year will be on May 13 for students of classes 1 to 5.

“I would like to reiterate what the Chief Minister has said to students taking up the exams. Let them all study with joy, and write the exams for their satisfaction,” the School Education Minister said.

In the revision exams held earlier in February, a set of question papers had leaked in certain schools in Tiruvannamalai district. Speaking about this issue, the Minister said that they were taking steps to ensure that this would not happen in the future. “We looked into this very seriously and did not just dismiss it as it was a leak [only] in the revision exams. Departmental action was taken against those responsible,” he said.

The full schedule for the public exams will be available shortly on www.tnschools.gov.in.