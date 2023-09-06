ADVERTISEMENT

Public asked to follow guidelines issued by TNPCB for Vinayaka idol immersion

September 06, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi district administration has permitted immersion of idols at Arakandanallur tank, Sankarapuram tank, Ulundurpet tank, Thirunavalur tank and Gomukhi dam. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Kallakurichi district administration has appealed to the public to follow the detailed guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for immersion of idols in the waterbodies during the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival.

In a press release, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said that idols made of eco-friendly materials like ‘kizhangu flour’, sago waste and those without chemicals and chemical paint will alone be allowed for immersion.. Idols made with baked clay are not allowed to be immersed in waterbodies.

The district administration has permitted immersion of idols at Arakandanallur tank, Sankarapuram tank, Ulundurpet tank, Thirunavalur tank and Gomukhi dam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US