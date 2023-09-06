Public asked to follow guidelines issued by TNPCB for Vinayaka idol immersion

September 06, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi district administration has appealed to the public to follow the detailed guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for immersion of idols in the waterbodies during the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival.

In a press release, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said that idols made of eco-friendly materials like ‘kizhangu flour’, sago waste and those without chemicals and chemical paint will alone be allowed for immersion.. Idols made with baked clay are not allowed to be immersed in waterbodies.

The district administration has permitted immersion of idols at Arakandanallur tank, Sankarapuram tank, Ulundurpet tank, Thirunavalur tank and Gomukhi dam.

