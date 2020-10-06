PT’s demand for exclusion from SC list may need a reality check

CHENNAI

06 October 2020 01:08 IST

Krishnasamy has called for a hunger strike today

Puthiya Tamilagam founder Dr. K. Krishnasamy has called for a one-day hunger strike on October 6 to push for change in names of 7 communities — Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayar, Devendrakulatar and Vadhiriyaar — and their removal from the list of the Scheduled Castes.

Several organisations, including Devendrar Samooga Padhukappu Koottamaippu and Bahujan Dravida Katchi, said they would oppose these demands as it would hurt the interests of the community. Dr. Krishnasamy has announced a protest in over 10,000 places across Tamil Nadu to urge the State and Central governments to act positively on the demands.

‘Not an election issue’

“We are not taking this up for the elections but for a generation. Whether it becomes an election issue, we will know in time. But nobody can bypass or ignore this demand. In fact, I think leaving the SC list is [similar] to how Dr. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism… we want to leave the SC list. When BC communities are able to avail reservations and claim their identity, why not us,” said Dr. Krishnasamy in a chat with The Hindu.

Almost all mainstream political parties in Tamil Nadu have supported the ‘change in name’, he claimed. These demands, however, have been met with stiff resistance and criticism by members of the communities. Many who oppose these demands said the organisations were influenced by Hindu right wing groups and they have little support, both in terms of historical evidence or among the people.

Arguing that the community would lose the required number of MPs and MLAs and a chance to become panchayat presidents and ward councillors, M. Oorkavalan, co-ordinator, Devendrar Samudhaya Padhugappu Koottamaippu, said, “The name Devendrakula Vellalar has been around for a long time and we do not oppose a change in name. However, removing the community from the SC list, though it has a long way to go in achieving education and financial advancement compared to other non-SC communities, will result in an enormous setback and we will stand to lose the right to reservations and a number of scholarships and financial assistance provided by the government. We will not be able to compete with non-SC communities as a result.”

Writer and publisher of Dalit Murasu Punitha Pandian dismissed the demands as impractical and against the people and the Constitution. “If people simply tear their caste certificates, they have left the SC list. First, he should come forward and tear up his caste certificate as a symbolic gesture before campaigning that the really poor people in his community should give up their Constitutional rights,” said Mr. Pandian.

Many like retired IAS officer Christudas Gandhi, who are involved in societal matters, feel that continuing in the SC list will be beneficial for the Pallar community in the future. “The Pallars have gained Constitutional rights [by being in the SC list]. Only after coming into the list, the Pallars and other Scheduled Castes have grown multifold in Tamil Nadu in all fields. Therefore, I do not see a reason why the community needs to be excluded from the list. The people who are crying quits have also not come forth with any schemes or plans - social and economic - for the community,” he said.

Mannar Maharajan, State President, Bahujan Dravida Katchi, said these demands did not have the support from the community. “Nobody has taken it seriously so far. But, we will show black flags in places where the one-day a hunger protest will be held,” he said.