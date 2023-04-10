PTR flags financial code variations in Raj Bhavan’s spending

April 10, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Flagging various “Financial Code variations” by the Raj Bhavan in the spending of the Governor’s “discretionary funds”, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced in the Assembly on Monday that guidelines will be introduced immediately to ensure that such funds were spent as per the code.

A perusal of the bills received from the Raj Bhavan from September 2021 indicated that the Governor’s discretionary funds were being spent in violation of the Financial Code, Mr. Rajan said, responding to concerns raised by Congress MLA K. Selvaperunthagai.

Bills for organising a meeting of UPSC aspirants (₹5 lakh), a tea party (₹30 lakh) and a cultural event at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam (₹3 lakh) should not have been made under the ‘discretionary grant’ head at all, the Minister said.

Though the Financial Code had specified that there should be no recurring expenses, payments of ₹3 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh were made to individuals, to the tune of ₹58,000 per month for about six months, the Minister said.

“Likewise, without ascertaining who were being paid how much salary, a bonus of ₹18 lakh was paid once and ₹14 lakh another time to all employees,” Mr. Rajan said, and contended that they were in violation of the Financial Code.

The discretionary fund, which stood at ₹1.57 lakh during 2016-17, was revised to ₹50 lakh (revised estimate) within three months, and later to ₹5 crore, he said. Quoting from the Financial Code, the Minister said the discretionary grants by the Governor “are petty grants and charitable donations to institutions of a public or quasi-public character and individuals that deserve assistance from public funds”.

The discretionary fund must be spent on poor patients needing to undergo major surgery or treatment; marriage of daughters belonging to poor families; livelihood of the poor; and deserving non-governmental organisations, as per the code, the Minister said.

Providing an update on his earlier statement that the Governor’s discretionary funds of ₹2 crore were diverted to an NGO named Akshaya Patra during the erstwhile AIADMK regime, he said that was not the case.

The funds were actually transferred to the Governor’s “household bank account” even though it was mentioned that it was for Akshaya Patra, the Minister said. “Actually, the fund did not go to Akshaya Patra. Later, a certain amount from this account was given to Akshaya Patra. A certain amount was given to some other place,” he said.

To sum up, of the ₹18.38 crore spent ever since the head, ‘Governor’s discretionary fund’, was increased to ₹50 lakh annually, there are no details on record for expenditure to the tune of ₹11.32 crore, which is a violation of rules, Mr. Rajan said. Under the head, ‘petty grant’, only grants to the tune of ₹5,000 or ₹10,000 or ₹50,000 or ₹1 lakh could be granted, and not ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore, he said.

The amount of the discretionary funds was ₹25 lakh in Kerala, West Bengal and even in BJP-ruled Karnataka. The Chief Minister was “magnanimous” in increasing the funds for the Raj Bhavan, the Minister said.

Funds are allocated to the Governor under three heads – the Secretariat, the household (two Raj Bhavans in Chennai and Udhagamandalam) and the Governor’s discretionary fund.