PT leader Krishnasamy blames it on money power for not contesting more seats in urban local bodies polls

He says his party cadres have not amassed wealth

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy on Friday blamed money power for not fielding candidates in more seats in the recent urban local body polls.

He launched a protest in Chennai against Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to State Election Commission’s data, Puthiya Tamilagam fielded candidates in just 55 wards and won only four wards, in addition to three wards won as independents.

In the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election, the party championed the demand of change in name of Pallar community to Devendrakula Vellalars and additionally sought removal of the community from the Scheduled Caste list.

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the change in name of the community before the elections, PT contested in 60 Assembly seats on its own where the party has traditionally been strong but failed to win a seat.

Asked why the PT and the BJP did not fight the election together, Dr. Krishnasamy told The Hindu that this was something that the BJP had to answer.

“We have supported the BJP on many issues. You have to ask them why we are not in their alliance,” he said.

He blamed the ‘corrupt’ manner in which local body elections were held in Tamil Nadu for fielding a limited number of candidates from his party.

“For many years now, money has become the deciding factor. Especially with State power in hand, people are corrupted by many means. Everyone knows what would happen and what has happened. Our party cadres were never in the cradle of power and had not amassed wealth. Our party is strong in rural south Tamil Nadu. In urban areas, we are strong only in two or three wards. Wherever possible we contested. We could have contested in more seats, but the problem is money and malpractice, especially by the ruling party,” he claimed.