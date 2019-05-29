PT leader kicks up row by asking journalist about his caste

K. Krishnasamy, founder of the Puthiya Tamilagam, triggered a controversy on Tuesday when he repeatedly asked a reporter what his caste was.

During a press conference, Mr. Krishnasamy grew combative after he was questioned about his defeat in the Tenkasi parliamentary constituency and on his stand on various schemes of the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

False propaganda

He repeatedly accused the media of spreading false propaganda about the NDA alliance.

At one point, he told journalists, “There are political parties behind every media [outlet]. You are not honest.”

When a reporter raised further questions, Mr. Krishnasamy asked him, “Where are you from?”

When the journalist disclosed his native place, the former MLA asked him, “What is your caste?”

The media fraternity immediately protested against his line of questioning, leading to a long argument. He tried to justify his remarks. Some of his party cadre tried to enter into an argument with the reporters.

Mr. Krishnasamy kept asking the reporters to “get out” of the press conference called by him.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan said, “I heard about the incident from the media. It is quite sad and shocking that he resorted to asking such a question.”