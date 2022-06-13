PT leader criticises Dikshithars for non-cooperation for audit

Puthiya Tamilagam president K. Krishnasamy on Sunday said the Dikshithars who administer the famous Thillai Nataraja temple in Chidambaram should not continue to refuse to extend their cooperation for an audit of their accounts.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department had the right to look into the temple’s affairs if there were any complaints, he said.

In a statement, he alleged that there had been many complaints about the manner in which the temple was being administered over several years.

“While the State government says temple administration should be under its control, the Dikshithars say they should control it. Let anyone administer the temple. When there are many complaints about its functioning, the Dikshithars should not say things cannot be revealed. This is not justifiable,” he said.

He also criticised the DMK government for “half-hearted measures” and the contradictory opinions of its Ministers on several issues related to faith.