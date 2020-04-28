PT chief questions rice distribution to Muslims for Ramzan

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy on Monday questioned the State government’s decision to provide 5,480 tonnes of rice to members of the Muslim community to cook rice porridge during the month of Ramzan.

In a statement, Dr. Krishnasamy said it was not acceptable for the AIADMK government to give away rice to Muslims during Ramazan “to preserve their vote bank”, when so many people are struggling without food.

“Why should rice be given to Muslims when Jamaats have passed resolutions saying they don’t want it? Even then, wouldn’t it be fair to provide the rice for poor Muslims only? When the poor farmers who cultivated the rice are hungry, the decision to give away 5480 metric tonnes of rice could have been shared and given to those farmers,” he said.

He claimed this could lead to a situation where Hindu, Christian, Buddhist and Sikh communities could hit the streets protesting or approaching the courts for similar sops.